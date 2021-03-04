Angola: Cuando Cubango - Locust Pests Harm Crops in Dirico

3 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — More than five hectares of maize, millet and sorghum crops were totally destroyed in Dirico municipality, Cuando Cubango province, as a result of locust plagues in the last 24 hours.

The fact was revealed today, Wednesday, by the municipal administrator of Dirico, Miguel Cassela, for whom support from local authorities and the Government is necessary to mitigate the social condition of peasant families who lost all the crops that were already developed, also due to the regular rains in the area.

Speaking to local radio station of Radio Nacional de Angola, the official recalled that the periodicity of the presence of the plague of locusts, in that municipality that borders, in the southeastern part of Cuando Cubango, with Namibia, from where they come, was from June to July, October to November and December (2020) to January of the current year.

According to the administrator, at this time, due to the total destruction of 13 ploughs, the farming families will not be able to recover the lost crops, especially maize, and there is a need for support for the dispersion or "stagnation" of the locusts, by the Government, so that they do not harm other localities.

