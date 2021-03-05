Nigeria: Insecurity - Nigeria to Begin Real Time Monitoring of Immigrants At Borders

A pilot project will start and on completion, there will be six mega control posts, 16 medium control posts, and 64 mini control posts.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has launched a building it says will use technology to monitor security activities at the nation's borders real time.

The building was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari virtually on Thursday in Abuja.

The first phase of the building was approved by the Federal Executive Council on November 1, 2018 at the cost of N7.1 billion.

After a review by the FEC on December 14, 2020, another N2 billion was approved for cover furnishings, installation of multimedia and other equipment.

Mr Buhari said the technology will secure and enhance the lives of Nigerians.

The comptroller of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said the contract was awarded to Julius Berger Plc.

The building has digital imaging equipment for fingerprint, retina scan and voice print.

Mr Babandede said having a data bank and data processing centre provides access to information at the touch of a button.

This makes it possible to monitor all entries and exits at the borders and have real time information on all immigrants, he said.

The centre receives and gives out still and motion pictures and audio signals in real time, coordinating seamlessly movements within our borders.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the e-border will put the entire borderline under real time monitoring, thereby giving law enforcement agencies capacity to totally secure citizens and land from external threat.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service has deployed adequate security in our air border but our land borders remain the weakest link," he said.

"The challenge now is on how to effectively patrol the 4,047km land borders which comprise of 1,690km with Cameroon, 87km with Chad, 1,497 with Niger, 733 with Benin Republic and a coastal line of Gulf of Guinea with 853km," he said.

The ministry has also reduced the period of stay for migrants to register from 90 days to 30 days.

"The Ministry will take necessary steps to increase the registration centres from one per state to one per senatorial district to enable the fast-tracking of implementation of this amendment before the end of our 180 days target," he said.

Mr Aregbesola said Immigration has been directed to concentrate more on the borders by deploying 50 per cent of its personnel to border outposts.

"A pilot e-border system is already connected with one of our border control posts in this building to be commissioned by Mr. President today," he said.

"When the project is completed, we will have six mega control posts, 16 medium control posts, 64 mini control posts, totalling 86 border posts with command-and-control centre in the technology building," he concluded.