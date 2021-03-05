Angola: Mário Soares Returns to Desportivo DA Huíla

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Mário Soares has been appointed head coach of the Desportivo da Huíla football team, after the resignation of the former coach on Sunday due to bad results, ANGOP has learnt.

Mário Soares led Desportivo da Huíla from 2017 to 2020, being responsible for the team's best classification in the first division (3rd place in 2018/19 season) and presence in the final of the Angola Cup, in 2018.

In the meantime, Mario Soares admits he has a tough job ahead, given the emotional pressure upon the team to improve performances.

"I recognize that this involves forming a cohesive skeleton, which can play equal to other sides. Since this is a team where I've worked for many years, humanization will also be one of the great weapons for a good performance", he said.

Desportivo da Huíla are 13th placed in the championship with 10 points.

The competition is led by Petro de Luanda (25pts), followed by Bravos do Maquis (23) and Interclube (22), while Sporting Cabinda is the last ranked with seven points.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.