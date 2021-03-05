Angola: National Basketball Team Relieved From Quarantine

3 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national senior men's basketball team has been released from the 10-day quarantine they had been submitted after returning from Yaoundé (Cameroon), following their participation in the Afrobasket2021 qualifiers.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP by the secretary general of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Alcino Melo.

The confinement of the national team forced the second postponement of the 2021 season of the senior men's national basketball championship.

Initially scheduled for March 3, the start was extended to March 5 and now, with this unexpected event, the date has been extended to March 12, since three of the nine participating teams (Petro, 1º de Agosto and Interclube) had part of their main athletes under quarantine.

The Angolan national team secured their spot in the Afrobasket2021", to be held in August, in Rwanda, after winning two of the three games (Mozambique and Senegal) and lost to Kenya.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP by the secretary general of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Alcino Melo.

The confinement of the national team forced the second postponement of the 2021 season of the senior men's national basketball championship.

Initially scheduled for March 3, the start was extended to March 5 and now, with this unexpected event, the date has been extended to March 12, since three of the nine participating teams (Petro, 1º de Agosto and Interclube) had part of their main athletes under quarantine.

The Angolan national team secured their spot in the Afrobasket2021", to be held in August, in Rwanda, after winning two of the three games (Mozambique and Senegal) and lost to Kenya.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.