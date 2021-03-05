Angola: National Basketball Team Relieved From Quarantine

Luanda — The national senior men's basketball team has been released from the 10-day quarantine they had been submitted after returning from Yaoundé (Cameroon), following their participation in the Afrobasket2021 qualifiers.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP by the secretary general of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Alcino Melo.

The confinement of the national team forced the second postponement of the 2021 season of the senior men's national basketball championship.

Initially scheduled for March 3, the start was extended to March 5 and now, with this unexpected event, the date has been extended to March 12, since three of the nine participating teams (Petro, 1º de Agosto and Interclube) had part of their main athletes under quarantine.

The Angolan national team secured their spot in the Afrobasket2021", to be held in August, in Rwanda, after winning two of the three games (Mozambique and Senegal) and lost to Kenya.

The information was disclosed to ANGOP by the secretary general of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Alcino Melo.

The confinement of the national team forced the second postponement of the 2021 season of the senior men's national basketball championship.

Initially scheduled for March 3, the start was extended to March 5 and now, with this unexpected event, the date has been extended to March 12, since three of the nine participating teams (Petro, 1º de Agosto and Interclube) had part of their main athletes under quarantine.

The Angolan national team secured their spot in the Afrobasket2021", to be held in August, in Rwanda, after winning two of the three games (Mozambique and Senegal) and lost to Kenya.