Angola: Cuca Chess Cup Returns Six Years Later

Luanda — The XIV international chess tournament called "Taça Cuca" is due to kick off on Friday in Luanda at the headquarters of the Angolan Chess Federation, after being interrupted for six years.

The event to be played until March 11, has been halted since 2016 due to financial matters, but this year it returns after an agreement made between the Cuca brewery company (official sponsor) and the Angolan Chess Federation.

The understanding between the institutions foresees, however, the participation of national players only, after the internationalization of the competition in 1997.

The last international event, held in 2015, was won by the Egyptian Ahmed Adly, in the men's category, while in women's the winner was the Romanian Alina L'Ami.

The current edition will be played in the Swiss system with 9 rounds, at a pace of 60 minutes with an increment of 15 seconds for each player to finish the match.

