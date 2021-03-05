Angola: Cuca Chess Cup Returns Six Years Later

2 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The XIV international chess tournament called "Taça Cuca" is due to kick off on Friday in Luanda at the headquarters of the Angolan Chess Federation, after being interrupted for six years.

The event to be played until March 11, has been halted since 2016 due to financial matters, but this year it returns after an agreement made between the Cuca brewery company (official sponsor) and the Angolan Chess Federation.

The understanding between the institutions foresees, however, the participation of national players only, after the internationalization of the competition in 1997.

The last international event, held in 2015, was won by the Egyptian Ahmed Adly, in the men's category, while in women's the winner was the Romanian Alina L'Ami.

The current edition will be played in the Swiss system with 9 rounds, at a pace of 60 minutes with an increment of 15 seconds for each player to finish the match.

The event to be played until March 11, has been halted since 2016 due to financial matters, but this year it returns after an agreement made between the Cuca brewery company (official sponsor) and the Angolan Chess Federation.

The understanding between the institutions foresees, however, the participation of national players only, after the internationalization of the competition in 1997.

The last international event, held in 2015, was won by the Egyptian Ahmed Adly, in the men's category, while in women's the winner was the Romanian Alina L'Ami.

The current edition will be played in the Swiss system with 9 rounds, at a pace of 60 minutes with an increment of 15 seconds for each player to finish the match.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.