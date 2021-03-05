Angola: National Basketball Championship Postponed for March 12

Luanda — The senior men's national basketball championship 2021 is expected to kick off March 12, after the initial date of March 5 had been postponed due to administrative issues.

The postponement is due to the fact that the national team has been quarantined after returning from Yaoundé (Cameroon), where they participated in the Afrobasket2021, says a note from the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) that has reached ANGOP.

This has been the second postponement of the championship, which will be played by nine teams, three of them (Petro, 1º de Agosto and Interclube) have part of their main players in the national team.

ASA, Vila Clotilde, Jesus Cristo, Academica do 1º de Agosto, Petro B and Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza (CFDK) complete the group of the teams to take part in the championship.

The Angolan national team have qualified to the African Nations Basketball Championship "Afrobasket2021", to be held in August in Rwanda, after winning two of the three games played (Mozambique and Senegal) and losing the third match to Kenya.

Match of the 1st round:

Vila Clotilde - Petro de Luanda

1º de Agosto Academia - 1º de Agosto

CFDK - ASA

Jesus Cristo - Interclube

