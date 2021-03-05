Angola: Petro De Luanda Train Offensive Aspects Ahead of Kaiser Chiefs Game

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda football team are seeking to improve offensive and defensive aspects ahead of their Saturday's match against South Africa's Kaiser Chiefs for the third round of the African Champions League group C.

"The strategy is set and I count on the best of any of the players who travel to South Africa," Petro de Luanda coach said, adding that he expects the team to face difficulties in South Africa.

Petro de Luanda, that travel Thursday to South Africa, lost the first two matches against Horoya 0-2 and Wydad Casablanca 0-1, at home.

Group C Classification

1- Wydad 6 pts

2- Horoya - 4 pts

3 - Kaiser Chiefs 1 pt

4 - Petro de Luanda 00 pts

