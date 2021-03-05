Angola: Minister Highlights Importance of Geological Studies

4 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said Thursday, the importance of conducting geological studies in the country, to preserve the welfare of the population.

Diamantino Azevedo was responding to the members of the National Assembly during the discussion of the proposal to amend Law no. 8/20 of 16 April, of the Environmental Conservation Areas, which was approved, in speciality, with 18 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

He explained that geological studies are not only for mining or petroleum activities, but are also important for national security, economic planning, climate change, agriculture, among other spheres.

"By refraining from carrying out these studies, we are denying carrying out a mission for the good of the country and future generations will charge us for having failed in this regard," he stressed.

