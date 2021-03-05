Botswana Records 27 More Covid-19 Related Deaths

4 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Online

Gaborone — A total of 359 people have died due to COVID-19 related illnesses. This is an increase by 27 deaths from 332 reported on March 1.

When updating the nation today, March 4, Presidential COVID-19 Task Force deputy coordinator, Proffessor Mosepele Mosepele, said the country had since February 27, reported 1 019 new positive tests, out of which 1 018 are Batswana and 1 foreign national.

Botswana now has a total of 2 273 active cases while 26 760 have recovered. A total of 825 247 tests have been conducted so far. BOPA

