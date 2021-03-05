Kenya: Sonko Denies Terrorism Charges

4 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Thursday granted temporary freedom by a Kahawa court after he denied terrorism-related charges.

Sonko was released on either a Sh1 million cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.

The court also ruled the former City Hall boss should deposit his passport in court and should not interfere with witnesses.

It set his pretrial mention for June 22.

Sonko's co-accused were also released on a surety bond of Sh500,000 or a cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

Earlier, a Nairobi anti-corruption court Chief Magistrate at the Kahawa Law Courts, Diana Mochache ordered a psychiatric examination of Sonko before he can stand trial in a Sh14 million graft case.

His defense lawyers led by John Khaminwa told the court that Sonko is not mentally fit to follow proceedings based on a medical report from a consultant mental psychiatrist.

According to the mental assessment report from the consultant, the Nairobi governor is unfit to stand trial, and therefore, cannot follow proceedings.

Sonko, who is facing several cases in various courts, was hospitalized in Nairobi Hospital three weeks ago.

Trial Magistrate Peter Aoko said the test must be conducted at a public facility preferably the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The magistrate issued the orders after his lawyer cited an independent psychiatrist and informed the court that their client was unfit to stand trial.

The magistrate ordered that the report from the government psychiatrist be filed in court on or before March 12.

Sonko was presented in court by officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) following orders issued by two courts.

He was accompanied by paramedics and an AAR ambulance was on standby during the entire court appearance.

As the proceedings continued, a nurse who accompanied the former Nairobi governor to court kept checking his blood pressure.

The former Nairobi Governor's woes deepened in February after he went public about an alleged scheme in 2017 to paint the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in a negative light by funding and facilitating chaos attributed to opposition party supporters jointly with Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Kibicho who denied the claims recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations subsequently leading to Sonko's arrest.

The State preferred terrorism charges against Sonko but is yet to charge him with ATPU asking for time to complete an ongoing investigation.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.