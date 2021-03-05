Sudan: HUDO - 'Sudanese Forces Arbitrarily Arrest Civilians, Including Children, in Blue Nile State'

Guisan — The Sudanese forces arrested four civilians, including children, on Monday in Geissan, Blue Nile State, and tortured and intimidated them, the Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) writes in a statement today.

The civilians were eventually released the following day under pressure from the public, but their belongings were confiscated. The four civilians were on their way to the town of Geissan with their donkey to sell baobab at the market. They were arrested at the market by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) member lieutenant Abubaker Tayalla and taken to the town's military base where they were detained and tortured. T

Youth from Geissan resistance committee heard about the incident and reacted immediately by inquiring about the detained people. Military commander Mohammed Eldaw replied that "those people came from an area of rebels that have no peace agreement with us". The youth committee informed him that, there is a standing order from the former state governor allowing them to come and transact in the market, but he refused to release them.

Members of the public demonstrated in front of the military gate and demanded the release of the civilians. The SAF eventually released them but confiscated their belongings, including the baobab sags and money (about US$200).

In the statement, HUDO says that the organisation is very concerned about the situation of civilians in conflict areas and calls upon the Sudan government to hold the SAF to account for illegitimate civilians arrest, mistreatment, and confiscation of personal belongings. THey also demand the end of the state of emergency in conflict areas which enabled the arrests.