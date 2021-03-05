Namibia: UNDP Boosts Entrepreneurs With N$75 000

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through its Accelerator Lab, will be sponsoring a wide variety of Launch Namibia initiatives, and has donated US$5 000 (N$75 100) to this cause.

The funds are aimed at nurturing the Namibian entrepreneurial ecosystem in 2021.

The Accelerator Lab is the latest offering by UNDP to address complex development challenges differently, and is part of a large learning network comprising 92 labs serving 116 countries.

The lab aims to provide people-centred and inclusive solutions.

Launch Namibia is a motivational business platform that strives to create and implement initiatives to benefit Namibian start-ups through collaborative programmes with partners and other stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The sponsorship, will go towards events such as Pitch Night, the Launch Start-up Awards, and to projects such as the annual Launch magazine.

Omagano Kankondi, the head of solutions mapping at the UNDP Accelerator Lab, says there is a dire need to empower entrepreneurs, and Launch Namibia does so remarkably.

"We are proud to continue our association with them. This is a great opportunity to collaborate with unusual and emerging talent to bolster our new approaches to partnership development," she says.

Launch Namibia's coordinator, Niita Shikongo, says the relationship Launch has with the UNDP Accelerator Lab over the past year has allowed them to impact the ecosystem significantly.

"Their team continues to see the importance of this partnership, and we are grateful for that, and further, for this sponsorship," she says.

The main objective of the sponsorship is to have a measurable, long-lasting, positive impact on the start-up ecosystem, while simultaneously celebrating the work of young entrepreneurs with Namibian solutions to Namibian problems.

