Namibia: Energy Firm Launches Pupils' Competition

BW KUDU, which has interests in Namibia's natural gas resources, has launched a national essay competition for Grade 9 to 12 pupils aimed at raising awareness on the resource in collaboration with the government.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) are partners in the competition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BW Kudu said the competition is an opportunity for pupils to increase their awareness of the oil and gas sector in the national economy and aims to inspire them to study natural science subjects at institutions of higher learning.

The competition requires pupils with interest in the subject to write essays under the theme 'how do we best develop our natural gas resources for the future of Namibia'.

The statement encouraged pupils to submit their entries as a 1 000-word essay or a two-minute video, podcast, poster or animation and stand a chance to win a prize.

The organisers will select 14 winners (one winner from each region) and each winner will receive N$3 000 plus N$4 000 for their school.

The top three winners will also each receive a new laptop, the statement read.

BW Kudu general manager Klaus Endresen hopes the competition will spark interest in energy-related issues among Namibian pupils.

"Namibia is endowed with great natural resources that can be used in a responsible way and generate income and jobs for the country," Endresen said.

Namcor executive manager for upstream development Manfriedt Muundjua was quoted in the statement saying: "Most pupils know about renewable energy, but most of our energy for the foreseeable future will come from petroleum. We hope this competition makes pupils think about the energy we use and the advantages and disadvantages of different energy sources."

The competition runs from 1 March to 6 April 2021, and the winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the end of May 2021.

Pupils should send their work to [email protected] and are advised to be as creative as possible.