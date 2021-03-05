Mozambique: Covid-19 Recoveries Over 1,000 for Second Consecutive Day

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Wednesday that, for the second consecutive day, well over a thousand people have made a complete recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, on Wednesday 1.205 people were declared to have made a full recovery (698 in Maputo city, 151 in Nampula, 110 in Sofala, 82 in Zambezia, 62 in Manica, 56 in Gaza and 46 in Inhambane).

This follows the recovery of 1,384 people reported on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries now stands at 43,996, which is 72.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 since the Mozambican epidemic began in March 2020.

The Ministry release reported a further three Covid-19 deaths, a 38 year old Mozambican man, and two Mozambican women aged 65 and 67. All three deaths were declared on Tuesday. Two of the victims died in Maputo city and one in Nampula. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 668.

Since the start of the pandemic, 428,868 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,240 of them in the previous 24 hours, Of the samples tested, 639 were from Maputo city, 343 from Maputo province, 329 from Sofala, 302 from Cabo Delgado, 185 from Nampula, 163 from Inhambane, 118 from Tete, 97 from Manica, 63 from Zambezia, and one each from Niassa and Gaza.

1,759 of these tests gave negative results, and 481 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 60,395. The positivity rate (the proportion of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Wednesday was 21.5 per cent.

The positivity rates over the previous six days were: Tuesday 17.7 per cent Monday 16.6 per cent Sunday 21.1 per cent Saturday 15.7 per cent Friday 20 per cent Thursday 17.3 per cent

Earlier in February, the positivity rate had often exceeded 30 per cent. It now seems to have declined to a range of between 15 and 22 per cent.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 461 are Mozambicans, 17 are foreigners (but, as usual, the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and the nationalities of the other three have yet to be confirmed.

271 are men or boys and 210 are women or girls. 32 are children under the age of 15, and 20 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for a further 20 cases.

The majority of the new cases came from the far south - 162 from Maputo city and 82 from Maputo province. Between them Maputo city and province accounted for 50.7 per cent of Wednesday's cases.

There were also 67 cases from Cabo Delgado, 65 from Sofala, 55 from Inhambane, 19 from Nampula, 13 from Zambezia, nine from Manica, eight from Tete, and one from Gaza (the only person tested in that province).

The Ministry reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 30 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (17 in Maputo, five in Nampula, three in Tete, three in Sofala and two in Cabo Delgado), and 18 new cases were admitted (14 in Maputo, three in Nampula and one in Cabo Delgado).

As of Wednesday, there were 184 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 199 on Tuesday). The great majority of these patients - 136 (73.9 per cent) - are in Maputo. There are also 14 patients in Matola, 10 in Zambezia, eight in Nampula, seven in Sofala, three in Niassa, three in Tete, two in Inhambane, and one in Cabo Delgado. There were no patients hospitalised in the isolation units in Manica or Gaza provinces.

Thanks to the large number of recoveries, the number of Covid-19 active cases has fallen to 15,721 (down from 16,448 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 10,292 (65.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,034; Sofala, 1,129; Cabo Delgado, 575; Inhambane, 454; Zambezia, 352; Nampula, 310; Niassa, 260; Tete, 233; Manica, 43; and Gaza, 39.