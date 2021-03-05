Mozambique: Japanese Grant for Cabo Delgado

4 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Japanese government has donated 3.6 million US dollars in humanitarian aid for about 670,000 displaced people and their host communities affected by terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The grant will support United Nations agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), and the United Nations Fund for Population Actvities (UNFPA) in attending to the urgent needs of vulnerable people affected by the crisis in Cabo Delgado.

The Japanese grant will help the agencies provide food aid to the displaced people and the host communities, as well as sexual and reproductive health services linked to preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

At the signing ceremony in Maputo on Wednesday, the Japanese ambassador, Hajime Kimura, declared "We shall continue to support the struggle of Mozambique against insecurity and also against the pandemic. Japan will always be at your side".

United Nations estimates indicate that 1.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Cabo Delgado and in the neighbouring provinces of Nampula and Niassa because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the terrorist attacks.

"The generous contribution by Japan will save the lives of tens of thousands of people who have fled from armed violence in the far north of Mozambique, losing all that they owned", said the Resident Coordinator of the UN system in Mozambique, Myrta Kaulard. "It will also support the tens of thousands who are sharing the little they have to welcome those who have fled".

"This is a great demonstration of solidarity and of the value of multilateralism", she added. "I hope that many others will follow this example to attend to the urgent humanitarian needs in northern Mozambique".

The representative of the Mozambican government's relief agency, the National Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Institute (IND), Cesar Tembo recognised that the challenges are enormous. He said that about 660,000 displaced people have been registered, of whom 345,000 are children.

"The humanitarian assistance needs are multiform and require permanent interventions", he added.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.