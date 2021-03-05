Mozambique: Japanese Grant for Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Japanese government has donated 3.6 million US dollars in humanitarian aid for about 670,000 displaced people and their host communities affected by terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The grant will support United Nations agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), and the United Nations Fund for Population Actvities (UNFPA) in attending to the urgent needs of vulnerable people affected by the crisis in Cabo Delgado.

The Japanese grant will help the agencies provide food aid to the displaced people and the host communities, as well as sexual and reproductive health services linked to preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

At the signing ceremony in Maputo on Wednesday, the Japanese ambassador, Hajime Kimura, declared "We shall continue to support the struggle of Mozambique against insecurity and also against the pandemic. Japan will always be at your side".

United Nations estimates indicate that 1.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Cabo Delgado and in the neighbouring provinces of Nampula and Niassa because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the terrorist attacks.

"The generous contribution by Japan will save the lives of tens of thousands of people who have fled from armed violence in the far north of Mozambique, losing all that they owned", said the Resident Coordinator of the UN system in Mozambique, Myrta Kaulard. "It will also support the tens of thousands who are sharing the little they have to welcome those who have fled".

"This is a great demonstration of solidarity and of the value of multilateralism", she added. "I hope that many others will follow this example to attend to the urgent humanitarian needs in northern Mozambique".

The representative of the Mozambican government's relief agency, the National Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Institute (IND), Cesar Tembo recognised that the challenges are enormous. He said that about 660,000 displaced people have been registered, of whom 345,000 are children.

"The humanitarian assistance needs are multiform and require permanent interventions", he added.