Ghana: Tema Youth Coach Predicts Tough Road to Premiership Return

4 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Tema Youth saw their top-flight campaign come to an end after the 2017 season where they placed 14th in the 16-club league and got relegated to the Division One League.

But after playing in the tier one for four years, all looked like the Harbour Warriors were making a return to compete at the top level, following an impressive season in 2020.

However, Covid-19 reared its ugly head as all sporting disciplines the world over - including football were put on ice and thus affecting their progression.

This time, too, Tema Youth have managed to replicate the same form where they left off last season and are yet to taste defeat after nine games in the Zone 3 division.

Already, many followers of the domestic game have tipped the Harbour Warriors to stage a return to the top flight.

However, 'sweat merchant' of the team, Coach Enoch Daitey, believes the season is still young for his side despite their consistency.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Tuesday, Coach Daitey has played down assertions that his outfit is one foot ahead of securing top-flight promotion.

"I can say Zone 3 is the toughest out of the three zones. The points difference is still close, but if we are able to maintain our form, stick to plans, stay focused and players doing what is required of them on the field, I'm very much optimistic my boys will prove a point at the end of the campaign," he said.

"However, the road to premiership return will be a tough one."

Speaking on his side's consistency and sublime form, the gaffer who doubles as a physical trainer, believes he has done a lot of work on his boys and that has been one of their secrets for which they have been impressive.

"What we do at training is a true reflection of what my boys display. They understand their roles on the field and the responsibilities each player is required to perform.

"But again, returning to the premiership would be a far cry away until each player, technical team work according to the task," he added.

As of Tuesday, Tema Youth occupied the second position with 21 points - same as log leaders Accra Lions, but separated by a goal difference of one.

