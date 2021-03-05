Ghana: Police Caution Public Ahead of SC Verdict On Election Petition

The police will deal ruthlessly with individuals or group of persons who will attempt to foment trouble after the Supreme Court(SC) verdict on the 2020 election petition today.

According to the Ghana Police Service (GPS), it would not countenance any act or behaviour that would derail the peace and stability of the country, after the verdict, and cautioned supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), not to take the law into their hands.

In a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, the Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said the GPS was ready to ensure law and order.

She said adequate deployment of personnel had been made to the Supreme Court premises, and there would be 'standby reinforcement' to assist in case of any eventuality.

Supt Abayie-Buckman urged supporters of NPP and NDC to remain calm and desist from putting the law into their own hands, saying "When the verdict goes in your favour do not tease your opponent.This can fuel lawlessness".

She advised the public not to throng the SC, but they should stay home and watch proceedings on television.

Supt Abayie-Buckman gave the assurance that the police would continue to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The SC would give verdict on the petition filed by former President John Mahama, presidential candidate of the 2020 presidential polls, challenging the validity of the results.

Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commissioner, on December 9,2020, declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.