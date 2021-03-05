Ghana: Autistic Cyclist Embarks On Another Campaign

Ghana's autistic cyclist, Phil Bertino, is set to embark on yet another autism awareness ride on March 13 in a bid to enlighten society on the disorder.

Under the auspices of the Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs, the second edition of the autism awareness creation through cycling campaign is themed, "Recovery, Capabilities and Potential of Autistic Children."

It would be an exciting 65km ride from Adenta Police Station to Shai Hills with support from the Eagles Riders Club.

According to organisers, the journey would make only a stop at Dodowa after 43km and head towards Shai Hills.

"This time, we want to take advantage of the tourist sites in the area to send the message across to everyone; so we shall visit the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at Shai Hills," Mrs Angel Bertino, founder of the Liztino Centre and mother of young Phil, told the Times Sports.

She added that they would also climb the Mogo Hill, visit the Sayu Hills, the Ancestors Homes of the Manya people in the Eastern Region as part of endurance exercise for the cyclists and others as well as drumming home the need for autistic children to be accepted in society.

"Autism children have the potential of becoming anything like any other children when supported by their parents and society," she stated.

"It is the reason why we began this journey last year to create awareness through cycling with an autistic child and believe that this year would be bigger and better."

Last year, the 14-year-old Phil embarked on a remarkable ride from Adenta to Boti Falls, covering a distance of 84km to create awareness.

According to the young lad, he was ready for yet another challenge and optimistic that his campaign would demystify the myths surrounding autism in Ghana.

He appealed to Ghanaians to come on board to support the project which would help the growth of numerous children in Ghana.

"I am ready for this challenge. I am appealing to all Ghanaians to support the project to raise awareness on autism in Ghana," he said.

The organisers have called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board to support the campaign to ensure that people living with autism were given equal opportunities in life.