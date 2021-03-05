Ghana: Autistic Cyclist Embarks On Another Campaign

4 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana's autistic cyclist, Phil Bertino, is set to embark on yet another autism awareness ride on March 13 in a bid to enlighten society on the disorder.

Under the auspices of the Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs, the second edition of the autism awareness creation through cycling campaign is themed, "Recovery, Capabilities and Potential of Autistic Children."

It would be an exciting 65km ride from Adenta Police Station to Shai Hills with support from the Eagles Riders Club.

According to organisers, the journey would make only a stop at Dodowa after 43km and head towards Shai Hills.

"This time, we want to take advantage of the tourist sites in the area to send the message across to everyone; so we shall visit the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at Shai Hills," Mrs Angel Bertino, founder of the Liztino Centre and mother of young Phil, told the Times Sports.

She added that they would also climb the Mogo Hill, visit the Sayu Hills, the Ancestors Homes of the Manya people in the Eastern Region as part of endurance exercise for the cyclists and others as well as drumming home the need for autistic children to be accepted in society.

"Autism children have the potential of becoming anything like any other children when supported by their parents and society," she stated.

"It is the reason why we began this journey last year to create awareness through cycling with an autistic child and believe that this year would be bigger and better."

Last year, the 14-year-old Phil embarked on a remarkable ride from Adenta to Boti Falls, covering a distance of 84km to create awareness.

According to the young lad, he was ready for yet another challenge and optimistic that his campaign would demystify the myths surrounding autism in Ghana.

He appealed to Ghanaians to come on board to support the project which would help the growth of numerous children in Ghana.

"I am ready for this challenge. I am appealing to all Ghanaians to support the project to raise awareness on autism in Ghana," he said.

The organisers have called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board to support the campaign to ensure that people living with autism were given equal opportunities in life.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.