Ghana: Robbery of Mobile Banking Van - 51 Suspects Grabbed

At least 51 persons suspected to be involved in robbery of a mobile banking van at Baatsona, near Accra, have been arrested by the police.

The suspects between the ages of 18 and 43,who were nabbed at Kotobabi Market, Addogonno and Railways Crossing, in Accra, are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the police retrieved quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs from the suspects.

She said following the robbery of the mobile banking van,police from Accra Regional Headquarters and Baastona and Sakumono District Commands decided to carry out a swoop to clamp down on criminals.

DSP Tenge said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be prosecuted.

The Ghanaian Times in its February 3, 2021, issue, reported that the police have mounted a search for four suspected armed robbers, who robbed a mobile banking van at Baatsona, near in Accra, on Monday.

The robbers were reported to have disarmed police personnel escorting the van, took away his AK rifle and bolted with unspecified amount of money from the van, which was daily sales of traders from markets and shops.

On Monday at about 3:30pm Baastona Police patrol team had information of a robbery at Baastona, near Dampong Hospital and Pharmacy on the Spintex road.

The team went to the robbery spot and found a Toyota Mobile bay van that was conveying the money, parked, and realised the robbers had fled.

An inspection of the vehicle showed that it's padlocks and hinges on the bucket were broken and the glass was riddled with bullets suspected to be that of AK 47.

An eyewitness account revealed that at about 3:30pm the van carrying money was seen ahead of black Toyota Camry with registration number GX6337-14 and a motorcycle.

When the van got to a nearby school, the Toyota Camry and the motorcycle crossed the van, compelling the driver to stop the van abruptlyamidst gunshots.

The robbers, numbering about four, used a hammer to break the hinges and padlocks of the van, and transferred all the money into the Toyota Camry, and followed by motorcycle, the vehicle sped away.

The cashier is yet to ascertain the total amount taken by the robbers.