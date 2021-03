Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold, on Thursday 4/3/2021, a session of talks with his Comoros' counterpart Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, currently visiting Egypt.

The two sides will discuss boosting bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Also, Shoukry will meet his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi for talks on bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Libya.