Egypt: Sisi, Greek PM Discuss East Mediterranean Cooperation

4 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Wednesday a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that tackled boosting bilateral cooperation.

The contact covered close relations binding the two countries especially in the energy and East Mediterranean cooperation domains, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sisi said Egypt is looking forward to developing constructive cooperation with Greece, especially in the security, economic and military domains.

The Greek official reiterated keenness on exchanging viewpoints with President Sisi towards regional issues of concern, underlining the importance of furthering cooperation in the energy and East Mediterranean cooperation domains.

