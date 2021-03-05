Egypt: Egp 104 Bn Allocated to Upper Egypt in Public Investments

4 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Planning Ministry said 104-billion-pound public investments were allocated for Upper Egypt in 2020-2021 development plan, up by 27% compared with the past three years.

A report by the ministry on Thursday said the sustainable development plan for the fiscal year 20/2021 attaches great importance to the development of Upper Egypt governorates with the aim of creating real, tangible and rapid development that would improve living standards and provide decent life to residents there.

The plan aims at filling development gaps between different governorates and pushing forward development process in Upper Egypt, the report said.

According to the report, the number of development projects in Assiut governorate reached 392 projects with 7.1 billion pounds investments, up by 16 percent from last year to be followed by Minya where development projects number 327 with investments of 4.1 billion pounds.

The number of development projects in Qena hit 323 with investments of 6.6 billion pounds while Beni Suef will see 290 projects with total investments of 3.9 billion pounds.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.