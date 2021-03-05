Egypt: Egp 104 Bn Allocated to Upper Egypt in Public Investments

The Planning Ministry said 104-billion-pound public investments were allocated for Upper Egypt in 2020-2021 development plan, up by 27% compared with the past three years.

A report by the ministry on Thursday said the sustainable development plan for the fiscal year 20/2021 attaches great importance to the development of Upper Egypt governorates with the aim of creating real, tangible and rapid development that would improve living standards and provide decent life to residents there.

The plan aims at filling development gaps between different governorates and pushing forward development process in Upper Egypt, the report said.

According to the report, the number of development projects in Assiut governorate reached 392 projects with 7.1 billion pounds investments, up by 16 percent from last year to be followed by Minya where development projects number 327 with investments of 4.1 billion pounds.

The number of development projects in Qena hit 323 with investments of 6.6 billion pounds while Beni Suef will see 290 projects with total investments of 3.9 billion pounds.