Sudan: President El-Sisi Receives Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan Dr. Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sameh Shoukry and the Sudanese Ambassador to Cairo Mohamed Elias.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President stressed Egypt's strategic approach to supporting all aspects of bilateral relations with Sudan for enhancing cooperation, construction and development, thus consolidating the eternal partnership and relations between the people of the Nile Valley. His Excellency President El-Sisi asked the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Sudan's Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

The President also stressed Egypt's support for all efforts aimed to enhance peace and stability in Sudan during this critical period in its history. It is an established principle that the security and stability of Sudan is an integral part of Egypt's, His Excellency added.

The President also affirmed Egypt's interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Sudan, especially in the fields of electrical and railway interconnection and trade exchange. The President further emphasized that Egypt is ready to continue transferring its experience in economic reform, training Sudanese cadres and helping face any challenges that may arise in this regard.

For his part, Dr. Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi expressed Sudan's aspiration to develop mutual efforts to improve joint cooperation between the two countries. The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated Egypt's sincere support to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan in light of its significant historic turning point, thus contributing to Sudan's ability to overcome the difficulties arising during that stage. She also expressed an aspiration to benefit from the inspiring Egyptian experience in the field of economic reform that achieved great success.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency of stated that during the meeting, discussions were held and views were exchanged on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. In this respect, the President affirmed Egypt's steadfast position toward inevitably reaching a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam. The President added that this agreement shall guarantee that no harm is caused to the two downstream countries and that their water rights are preserved. An agreement has been reached after today's meeting that mutual coordination on this vital issue between Egypt and Sudan would be intensified during the coming period.

