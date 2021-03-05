Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker Over Alleged Gross Misconduct

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday impeached the dputy speaker, Hon Oludare Kadiri over allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him.

Kadiri, a lawmaker representing Ijebu North State's Constituency at the state Assembly, was removed from office during a plenary session yesterday presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

A total of 19 lawmakers out of the 26 legislatures had voted in favour of the recommendation of the report submitted to the House by the 5-man ad-hoc committee set up by the House and chaired by the Majority Leader, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalled that the former Deputy Speaker had earlier been arrested last Friday 26, 2021 for allegedly leading suspected hoodlums to assault some party stalwarts in their houses during the recently concluded membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He was thereafter arrested and detained at the police's command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

His arrest and detention however prompted a legal practitioner in the state, Barrister Adebiyi Odugbesan to petition the state assembly, forcing the House to institute a probe into the allegations and demand for his removal from office.