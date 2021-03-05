Tanzania: Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World By Trip Advisor

4 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Serengeti National Park has been named the best national park in the world and positioned number One out of the 25 national parks by Trip Advisor.

Trip Advisor also named Tarangire and Kilimanjaro to be among the best and to make the three national parks enter into 2021 conservation awards.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Mr Damas Ndumbaro said this at the press briefing during the commemoration of World Wildlife Day under the theme Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and the Planet."

The theme highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally, and particularly of Indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forest and forest-adjacent areas.

