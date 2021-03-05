Tanzania: NMB Completes Acquisition of China Commercial Bank

4 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — National Microfinance Bank Plc has today Thursday March 4, completed the acquisition of all assets and liabilities of China Commercial Bank, the central bank has announced.

Bank of Tanzania Governor Florens Luoga in exercising its powers under section 58(1)(g)(i) and(iii)of the banking and financial institutions act of 2006, the bank on November 19, 2020 was placed under administration in order to determine the best resolution to its regulatory challenges.

"As a result normal business operations of the bank were suspended for a period of 90 days to determine the appropriate resolution option," he said.

He noted that as per the mandate of BoT under section 58(4)of the banking and financial institution act 2006 the process of determining the resolution option of the bank has been completed and transfer of assets and liabilities has been opted as solution.

"Depositors and creditors of the bank will be advised in due course how and when they will commence accessing banking services through NMB Bank plc," he said.

He noted that borrowers are required to continue paying their loans as per terms and conditions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.