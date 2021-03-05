Tanzania: Yanga in Tricky Vpl Test Against Coastal Union

Dar es Salaam — Football giants Young Africans (Yanga) today face the acid test of Coastal Union of Tanga at the Mkwakwani Stadium as the Vodacom Premier League continues at four different venues.

Apart from Tanga's duel, another tough match today will see Tanzania Prisons hosting Mbeya City at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga from 4pm.

Polisi Tanzania will also be in action today hosting tough side KMC at the Ushirika Ground in Moshi from 2pm while Mtibwa Sugar playing against Biashara Mara United at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region.

However, all eyes and ears are expected to be directed at the Mkwakwani Stadium, where Yanga, who are at the top with 49 points, will be seeking another victory in the league match against Coastal Union who are placed 13th with 23 points. Yanga's new signing Bakari Mwamnyeto will likely play against his former club for the second time in this season.

Records show that in their past four matches, Yanga managed to win two and draw twice. However, the records show that Yanga are yet to record victory at the Mkwakwani Stadium, despite winning two matches held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

In February 2019 the two teams drew 1-1 at the Mkwakwani Stadium and on October 6, 2021 Yanga won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Last year in October, Yanga won 3-0 against Coastal Union at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

In their recently-held league matches, Coastal Union conceded two defeats, 2-0 against JKT Tanzania and 2-1 against Dodoma Jiji FC.

However, Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda and his assistant Joseph Lazaro will seek to revive their winning streak in the league.

Mgunda said they have worked on all of their mistakes and shortcomings and he believes they will win the encounter.

He said they are now well-focused following the two defeats and want their team to return to their winning streak.

"Every team is focusing on good results and the title. So, we hope to win this encounter. Just let's wait and see," he said.

He said they predict a tough game as Yanga will also be searching for victory in order to maintain their winning note in the league.

In their last three encounters, the Jangwani Street side recorded a goalless draw against Mbeya City and later drew 3-3 against Kagera Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium before ending in the narrow victory of 1-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze said they are determined to win the encounter in order to maintain their winning note in the league.