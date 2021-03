Detectives from the Delta State Police Command on Thursday engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun battle and killed two of them.

The operatives also rescued 16 persons from the hands of the kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle and a Toyota Highlander.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Mohammed Ari, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone.

He said other members of the notorious gang escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.