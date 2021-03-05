Nigeria: Arik's Boss Seeks Vaccination for Aviation Workers

5 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt Roy Ilegbodu, has called for immediate vaccination of aviation workers as frontline workers.

Capt Ilegbodu said this would help keep the economy running and boost the confidence of more people to travel knowing they were safe.

He said this when he hosted the Publisher of Atqnews and Travellers Magazine, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, in his office.

Amb Uko was at the Arik office in Lagos to deliver an invitation for the annual Abuja Jabamah Travel Event where the 2020 Travellers award would be held this month with the airline selected as airline of the year.

