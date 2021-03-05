Nigeria: Mambilla Power Project Only Exists On Paper - Northeast Govs

4 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The Northeast Governors Forum has expressed dismay over state of Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, saying it only exists on paper.

Mambilla hydropower project is a 3.05GW hydroelectric facility being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State,

In a communique issued at its meeting in Bauchi State on Thursday, the governors tasked the federal government to accord the project the desired seriousness because of its anticipated impact in turning around the fortunes of the sub-region and the country at large.

The communique was signed by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the chairman of the forum.

The governors also decried that the zone was short-changed in Capital Appropriation in the 2021 budget.

The forum declared commitment to aggressively reposition Education in the sub-region and resolved to form the North East Council on Education, with the mandate to improve quality and performance of students, set up peer review, and collate data to drive decision making on education including performance, admissions, regulatory framework, human resource management and digitalization among others.

The Forum also thanked the federal government for selecting some roads in the sub-region to benefit from the Presidential Executive Order 07, to be constructed by Dangote Group and Lafarge/Ashaka.

However, the Forum advised that there should be value in implementation of the projects, while calling on the authorities concerned to maintain consultations with the sub-nationals, especially state governments while choosing beneficiaries of such orders in the future.

