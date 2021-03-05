Nigeria: Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base in Katsina

4 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

SUB: An unspecified number of soldiers are feared killed in an attack on a military outpost in Marina, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State....

An unspecified number of soldiers are feared killed in an attack on a military outpost in Marina, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack was carried out around 1pm on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

It is not clear the casualties suffered on either side, but some soldiers were feared killed.

The soldiers were said to be returning from an operation in a nearby forests when they were ambushed.

A resident of the area, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said: "Unknown to the soldiers, the bandits had laid ambush in their outpost. The bandits opened fire immediately the soldiers returned to the posts.

"It is unfortunate because the soldiers were just returning from another operation, where they made tremendous success, combing the forests for the bandits, only to be waylaid in their base," he said.

Another resident, however, said two of the bandits were killed during the gun duel.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the Military or the Police authorities proved abortive.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.