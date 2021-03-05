Gambia: GNMC Rescinds Legacy University Nursing And Midwifery Programs

The Gambia Nurses and Midwives Council (GNMC) has rescinded the provisional accreditation of the Nursing and Midwifery program accreditation license of Legacy University.

In an interview with The Point, Mafugi Bojang, registrar of The Gambia Nurses and Midwifery Council disclosed that the provisional institution accreditation issued to the said University in December 2018 is no longer valid, saying findings from the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) has revealed that the university fell short of the requirements for renewal of their institutional license in the last quarter of 2020.

Bojang pointed out that it is for this reason that Legacy University provisional accreditation for Nursing Programs has been nullified with immediate effect.

He clarified that from now, the University Nursing Programs issued should not recruit, train and no health facility both public or private should allow any student in their premises for practical, clinical and placement until they fully meet the requirement.

"Securing institutional accreditation license from NAQAA is a prerequisite for getting nursing and midwifery related programs accredited by GNMC." he added.