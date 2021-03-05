Gambia: GNMC Rescinds Legacy University Nursing And Midwifery Programs

4 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Nurses and Midwives Council (GNMC) has rescinded the provisional accreditation of the Nursing and Midwifery program accreditation license of Legacy University.

In an interview with The Point, Mafugi Bojang, registrar of The Gambia Nurses and Midwifery Council disclosed that the provisional institution accreditation issued to the said University in December 2018 is no longer valid, saying findings from the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) has revealed that the university fell short of the requirements for renewal of their institutional license in the last quarter of 2020.

Bojang pointed out that it is for this reason that Legacy University provisional accreditation for Nursing Programs has been nullified with immediate effect.

He clarified that from now, the University Nursing Programs issued should not recruit, train and no health facility both public or private should allow any student in their premises for practical, clinical and placement until they fully meet the requirement.

"Securing institutional accreditation license from NAQAA is a prerequisite for getting nursing and midwifery related programs accredited by GNMC." he added.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.