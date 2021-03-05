Gambia: Gamtel Upset Brikama Utd to Maintain League Title Aspirations

4 March 2021
Gamtel on Tuesday defeated Brikama United 2-1 in their week-seven fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to maintain their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title aspirations.

The telecommunication giants made a dismal start to the country's top flight league campaign after losing their two opening league outings before beating Waa Banjul to bag their premier win in the league campaign.

Gamtel knew that a defeat against Brikama United will dash their chances of clinching the country's premier league title following their woeful start to the league season.

The telecommunication giants notched in two goals to register a slender win over the Sateyba boys, who are currently struggling in the league campaign.

Gamtel now bagged 10 points in seven league ties while Brikama United are with 8 points after seven league clashes.

