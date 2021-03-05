Gambia Registers 23 New Cases

4 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 23 new cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,735.

This is the 272nd national report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease covid-19 in the Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Meanwhile, 10 covid-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, 20 got discharged at least 10 from the day tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

The country currently has 56 people in quarantine, 473 active cases and a crude case-fatality ration of 3.2%.

