Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Jam City to Renew Rivalry in 2nd Tier

Gunjur United and Jam City are set to renew their rivalry in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they clash in their week-eight fixture today at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum at 4 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are currently occupying 5th place in the country's second tier with 11 points after winning three matches, drawing two and losing two.

Gunjur United will clash to trounce Jam City to clutch the significant three points to close gap on the Jambanjelly based-team in the country's second division league.

Jam City Football Club is currently topping the country's second tier with 19 points after winning six games and drawing one.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit will fray to thump Gunjur United to extend their lead in the second division league.

Gunjur United defeated Jam City 1-0 in the country's second tier last season before The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the league campaign null and void following the extension of state public emergency by President Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.