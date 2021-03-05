Gambia: Gunjur Utd, Jam City to Renew Rivalry in 2nd Tier

4 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United and Jam City are set to renew their rivalry in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League when they clash in their week-eight fixture today at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum at 4 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are currently occupying 5th place in the country's second tier with 11 points after winning three matches, drawing two and losing two.

Gunjur United will clash to trounce Jam City to clutch the significant three points to close gap on the Jambanjelly based-team in the country's second division league.

Jam City Football Club is currently topping the country's second tier with 19 points after winning six games and drawing one.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit will fray to thump Gunjur United to extend their lead in the second division league.

Gunjur United defeated Jam City 1-0 in the country's second tier last season before The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) declared the league campaign null and void following the extension of state public emergency by President Adama Barrow in May 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
One Dead in Protests After Opposition Leader Arrested in Senegal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.