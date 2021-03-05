Gambia: GPPC to Digitise Entire Workflow

4 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation (GPPC) has revealed plans to digitise its entire workflow as part of its efforts to print national documents such as passports, ID Cards, bank cards and other electoral materials in the country. The move is part of effort to adapt with the fast changing tech world per international practice.

Ebrima Sillah, minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure made this disclosure Wednesday while inaugurating GPPC's Bilomatik exercise bookmaking machine at a ceremony held at GPPC annex at the Law Faculty of the University of The Gambia.

He further disclosed other opportunities that will be explored is to have a digital software that will link the GPPC with all the practicing lawyers in The Gambia, so that they can have their court records and cases digitally printed and stored for reference purposes when needed.

Information Minister commended the Gambian leader for his government's policies and legislative support. "We have now not only revived the GPPC, but we are making it resilient to be one of the biggest revenue making public corporations in The Gambia" he affirmed.

Momodou Ceesay, managing director of GPPC said apart from the printing of exercise books, the machine also has the facility to sheet papers into reams ranging from A1, A2, A3 and A4.

The development, he said, is a very significant milestone in the annals of the Corporation's history as they shift from being a buyer and importer of papers to a seller and exporter of papers.

"The installation of the machine will boost the revenue base of the corporation and also meet the government stationery requirement in the acquisition of cheaper stationery. I also want to remind this gathering of the GPPC's Actis geared towards providing support to the education sector in the printing of teaching and learning materials as well as the general provision of security in the government revenue mobilisation process."

These functions, according to him, had and will remain vital for the Corporation's operation amongst a host of others.

"The Corporation is fully cognisant that these functions cannot be fully and effectively implemented without the full support of key stakeholders including ministries, parastatals and agencies" he concluded.

