Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 58 New Infections, 44 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities on Thursday announced the report of 58 new infections, 44 recovered patients and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual Covid-19 update session in the country, 38 new cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 11 in Huíla, eight in Uíge and one in Cabinda.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from one month to 76 years old, includes 29 men and the same number of women.

He said that of those recovered, 38 were from Huambo, three from Luanda and one each from the provinces of Bié, Cuando Cubango and Uíge, aged between seven months and 57 years old.

In relation to the death, Mr. Mufinda said that it was of an Angolan citizen aged 73, resident in Luanda.

Angola has a record of 20,981 cases, with 511 deaths, 19,553 recovered and 917 active.

Of the active cases, one is in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 are severe, 24 moderate, 20 with mild symptoms and 861 asymptomatic.

National laboratories have processed in the last 24 hours 1,322 samples, and the cumulative, to date, is 399,228 samples processed

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual Covid-19 update session in the country, 38 new cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 11 in Huíla, eight in Uíge and one in Cabinda.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from one month to 76 years old, includes 29 men and the same number of women.

He said that of those recovered, 38 were from Huambo, three from Luanda and one each from the provinces of Bié, Cuando Cubango and Uíge, aged between seven months and 57 years old.

In relation to the death, Mr. Mufinda said that it was of an Angolan citizen aged 73, resident in Luanda.

Angola has a record of 20,981 cases, with 511 deaths, 19,553 recovered and 917 active.

Of the active cases, one is in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 are severe, 24 moderate, 20 with mild symptoms and 861 asymptomatic.

National laboratories have processed in the last 24 hours 1,322 samples, and the cumulative, to date, is 399,228 samples processed