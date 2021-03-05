Gambia: China Donates Equipment Worth D2.3 Million to Foreign Affairs Ministry

5 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Foroyaa Staff

The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has received information technology and office equipment worth over D2.3 million from the Government of the People's Republic of China through its Embassy in Banjul.

The donated equipment were handed over to the minister of the aforesaid ministry, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, at a ceremony held at the new Foreign Ministry complex adjacent to Arch 22 in Banjul on 3 March 2021.

The donated valuable consignment containedLenovo Think Pads, Lenovo mobile workstations, heavy duty photocopiers as well as several other associated hardware and software, a statement from the ministry said.

"The donation will alleviate some of the hardware constraints and would help the Ministry serve its mandate with efficiency," Tangara said.

Tangara further stated that the equipment would significantly contribute to the e-governance agenda of the Government as articulated in Gambia's National Development Plan 2018 - 2021.

Minister Tangara said the IT hardware and software tools will further strengthen the Ministry's COVID-19 resilience and ability to continue serving its constituency, especially when it is necessary to work from home. He used the opportunity to convey President Barrow's appreciation to President Xi Jinping and congratulated China on its great achievement in poverty alleviation.

The dispatch said at the end of the occasion, Minister Tangara, led a guided tour for Ambassador Ma in the new headquarters' building.

In handing over the equipment, the Ambassador of the People Republic of China to The Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Ma Jianchun, said the equipment were purchased under a project offered by the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi, during his visit to The Gambia in 2019.

Ambassador Ma expressed gratitude to Tangara and the Foreign Ministry staff for moving into the new building. He hoped the items presented will help facilitate the Ministry's daily work and provide support to The Gambia's increasingly busy international engagement.

Ambassador Ma briefed the audience on China's historic achievements in alleviating absolute poverty across the whole country, stressing China's readiness in sharing poverty alleviation experience with The Gambia and in continuing to support The Gambia's socio-economic development, the dispatch indicated.

