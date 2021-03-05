Gambia: How Those in the Judiciary and Commissions Should Comport Themselves

Courts and Commissions are very powerful and autonomous institutions. This is why their impartiality should be unalloyed. They should protect the integrity of all litigants and accused persons and give them a fair hearing.

The Code of conduct for judicial offices is spelt out in Section 222 Subsection (8) of the Constitution and it states:

"A public officer who exercises judicial functions shall-

(a) maintain order and decorum in judicial proceedings before him or her;

(b) be patient, dignified and courteous to all litigants, witnesses, legal practitioners and others in the exercise of such functions, and shall require similar conduct from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control;

(c) abstain from comment about the outcome of any pending or anticipated legal proceedings in any court in The Gambia and require similar abstention from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control."

Judges and Chairpersons of Commissions of inquiry should ensure that all litigants, witnesses, legal practitioners and others who appear before them are patient, dignified and courteous.