Zimbabwe: Sables Rebrand, Turn Focus to World Cup

5 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union are leaving nothing to chance, in their quest to ensure the Sables will be part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup jamboree, when it rolls into life in France.

The Union have, through the Sables Committee (the special marketing vehicle for the senior team), set up the Sables Rugby Network and launched the roadmap for France 2023.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union, and the Sables Trust, launched the Sables 2023 campaign recently, at a glamorous event, at the Mashonaland Turf Club in Borrowdale, Harare.

The guests of honour at the launch were Zimbabwe Sables and Springbok legend Adrian Garvey (Rugby World Cup 1987 and 1991) and Zimbabwe-born former Springboks star winger, Tonderai Chavhanga.

They were joined in a televised solidarity message by David Pocock, who has played for the Australian Wallabies, and is a member of the Elite League of distinguished Rugby players of the Decade 2010-2019.

The Sables have come up with a player-centred approach, as they move the players from being amateurs, to semi and professional players.

Garvey called on the corporate world to come on board and help the Sables achieve the milestone goal of playing in the Rugby World Cup.

He reminisced fondly, when the Sables defeated Morocco, to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in 1991.

He said he still remembered the tears of joy as it suddenly dawned on the team that they were going to the World Cup .

He shared that moment with Brendon Dawson and the Sables class of 1991.

He now wants the current team, led by Hilton Mudariki, to do the same.

The Sables Rugby network was launched live and the merchandise shop, which will have the 1987 and 1991 rugby jerseys on sale, was also floated. The Sables logo was rebranded, to signify the majesty of the Sable.

The launch also unveiled the Sables Rugby Network fundraising auction page, where prospective buyers of the Sables paraphernalia, can bid until April 15.

Also on offer, at the auction, are luxury weekend getaways, private chef dinners, game drives, signed rugby shirts by former England centre Brad Barritt, autographed memorabilia from Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, among other items.

