South Africa: Government On the Passing of Journalist Karima Brown

4 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government joins the rest of South Africa and the media fraternity in particular in mourning the passing of veteran journalist, Karima Brown who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the media fraternity.

Brown, an anchor of eNCA's weekly show 'The Fix', was a seasoned and versatile journalist and political analyst. She has held various editorial positions in both print and broadcast media over the years.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said: "Karima had an unwavering commitment to journalism and was never afraid to ask difficult questions and speak her mind. Her patriotism saw her pushing the boundaries of complacency and exposing wrong doing wherever she came across it. Her journalistic instinct contributed significantly to the vibrant and diversified media in South Africa. Indeed, South Africa and the media industry is poorer without her."

Brown was also an activist who in her early years contributed to the struggle for a free and democratic South Africa. She played a critical role in the Cape Youth Congress (CAYCO) and the building of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO). "Her fiery approach to the pursuit of truth and justice has left an indelible mark in South African journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family," said Minister Ntshavheni.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.