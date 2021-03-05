South Africa: Government On the Passing of Journalist Karima Brown

press release

Government joins the rest of South Africa and the media fraternity in particular in mourning the passing of veteran journalist, Karima Brown who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the media fraternity.

Brown, an anchor of eNCA's weekly show 'The Fix', was a seasoned and versatile journalist and political analyst. She has held various editorial positions in both print and broadcast media over the years.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said: "Karima had an unwavering commitment to journalism and was never afraid to ask difficult questions and speak her mind. Her patriotism saw her pushing the boundaries of complacency and exposing wrong doing wherever she came across it. Her journalistic instinct contributed significantly to the vibrant and diversified media in South Africa. Indeed, South Africa and the media industry is poorer without her."

Brown was also an activist who in her early years contributed to the struggle for a free and democratic South Africa. She played a critical role in the Cape Youth Congress (CAYCO) and the building of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO). "Her fiery approach to the pursuit of truth and justice has left an indelible mark in South African journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family," said Minister Ntshavheni.