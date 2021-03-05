Liberia: 96,000 Covid-19 Vaccines Arrive Today

Health officials here say all is now set for Liberia to receive 96,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, from an initial 384,000 doses.

Health officils disclosed that President George M. Weah will receive ther consignment which is expected to arrive today, Friday, 5 March via the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi county at about 10:40 pm.

Making the disclosure Thursday, March 4, at the Ministry of Information in regular press briefings, the program manager on immunization at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Adolphus Clarke said Liberia is on the verge of making another history with the arrival of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I'm happy to announce to you members of the press, that tomorrow, we will witness the arrival of the first 96,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and I think this is a situation that everyone should celebrate", Mr. Clarke expressed.

He said President Weah, Foreign Minister De Maxwell Kemaya, Health Minister Dr. Jallah along with six foreign ambassadors accredited to Liberia will be in attendance to grace the occasion at the RIA.

"As a country, we are set to make another positive history, and it is befitting that we are able to give back to our country".

Last week, Liberia's Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said there is no sign of Ebola virus disease in Liberia, announcing that all eight Ebola alerts have been tested negative so far.

"As of today's date, February 26, 2021, there were 8 alerts, and all of them have been tested negative. As we speak, there no sign of Ebola virus disease here in Liberia, as it has been speculated or reported," the Health Minister noted.

The update by the Health Minister could bring a sign of relief for Liberians, having suffered severe casualties when Ebola first hit Liberia from neighboring Guinea and Sierra Leone at the end of 2013, and broke down the country's weak health system throughout 2014.

Thousands of Liberians and other residents died as a result of the Ebola crisis back then, and recent alerts of its suspected reemergence from Guinea created fears again in a country still trying to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic that rocked the globe throughout last year.