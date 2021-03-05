Zimbabwe: Michael Banana Buried in UK

5 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

MICHAEL Banana, son to Zimbabwe's first President Canaan Banana, was buried in the United Kingdom last month after efforts to repatriate the body failed under unclear reasons.

He was buried on February 18 in Liverpool. Michael died on November 17 last year.

Family spokesperson Mr Nathan Banana had said his brother wished to be laid to rest next to their father in rural eBembe in Esigodini, and plans had been underway to repatriate his body.

However, it is understood there were family disagreements over his place of burial, with the mother, Mrs Janet Banana, keen to have his remains interred in Zimbabwe.

It is understood Government had agreed to meet the transportation costs of some relatives that could have come with the body, but some relatives opted to have the burial in Liverpool.

The Herald understands that some relatives who wanted burial to take place in Zimbabwe, boycotted the Liverpool burial.

Michael had been based in the UK since 2000.

A former Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot, Michael died at the age of 56 while waiting to undergo an operation for a heart ailment.

President Mnangagwa sent a message of condolence to the Banana family last year, and spoke glowingly of the former pilot for his commitment and faithful service rendered to Zimbabwe, among the pioneering crop of AFZ officers.

Michael served in the Mozambique campaign.

