Botswana: Over P200 Million Water Supply Project Progress Satisfactory

Makuta — North East District and Tutume sub-district Ntimbale Dam water supply scheme upgrade and remedial works project, which commenced March last year, is said to be progressing well.

The Tutume Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) general manager, Ms Fenyang Samu said in an interview Wednesday that the P229 040 891 project was at 47 per cent against the planned 60 per cent as at February 23.

Ms Samu attributed the shortfall to COVID-19 challenges such as last year's lockdown which was imposed immediately after the project started.

She said another challenge was delays in receipt of materials needed for the project due to travel restrictions.

The general manager however said despite the challenges, the project was progressing well.

She disclosed that the company had now moved to Tutume Sub-district from the North East areas, where it started.

Ms Samu said WUC was confident that by April, it would have started erecting reserve tanks across identified sites in Tutume, Goshwe, Maitengwe and Makuta.

She further pointed out that the 17-months project was scheduled for completion by September and was so far 11 months along.

Ms Samu said the corporation was looking forward to the completion of the project because currently demand for water surpassed supply in many areas.

With the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, WUC was forced to bowse water to schools and clinics to ensure there was constant supply, she said.

She said the responsibility added to the corporation's challenges of meeting demand for water across all the villages of Nkange and some parts of Shashe West constituencies.

In an effort to address severe water challenges, WUC had since installed temporary water tanks in some villages such as Makuta, she revealed.

Makuta Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Kitso Mukani commended the corporation for acceding to the village's proposal of installing temporary water tanks.

Villagers had bee suffering for a long time as they could go for weeks without water, he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>