Botswana: Chairperson Urges Authorities to Fill Up Posts

Khwai — North West District Council chairperson, Mr Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has urged the relevant authorities to fill up vacant leadership posts at the newly opened Khwai Primary School.

The fully fledged school, which opened doors this year, is reported to be operating without a school head and deputy.

Mr Ntsogotlho, who is also Khwai/Mababe ward councillor, expressed the concern following a visit to the school by the Performance Monitoring Committee (PMC) to appreciate infrastructure, projects undertaken by the council and challenges faced by teachers.

He revealed that the absence of a school head and deputy was not healthy for the running of the school and called on the relevant authority to urgently attend to the matter.

Both school head and deputy roles, he said were critical in the running of the school as they were responsible for general management, provision of academic leadership and strategic vision.

Mr Ntsogotlho appreciated that the school, which was a donation from the Gross Family, lacked some facilities, but said the council had made efforts to address many of the challenges such as teachers' accommodation and construction of more ablution blocks.

Currently, he said the school had a shortage of text books and chalk boards, adding that chalk boards had been procured and would be installed soon.

The council chairman also noted that the council was working round the clock to install hand washing basins at the school's entrance.

He noted that currently pupils were using basins at the ablution blocks to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The school has an enrollment of 103 pupils, who came on transfers from Kareng Primary School, with only three Standard Seven learners. Mr Ntsogotlho attributed the low enrollment to reluctance by some parents to transfer their children from some schools in Maun.

Most of Khwai children, he said were schooling in Maun and parents argued that transferring them would affect their performance as they would not easily adapt to the new environment.

He said they recently had a meeting with parents to motivate them to play their part towards their children's education. He acknowledged that some parents were not used to staying with their children as they had been at boarding school, hence the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Ntsogotlho said they all vowed to work as a team to raise the children and bring sustainable transformation because they observed that lack of parental guidance, support and negligence were major contributing factors to poor performance in schools.

On other issues, he said efforts were underway to engage the business community operating in Khwai to fully support the school and ensure it excels academically.

He stated that the village housed many safari lodges and believed that they could sell the Adopt a School initiative, which is aimed at reducing the burden on government by engaging individuals, private companies to work closely with schools to provide financial resources or equipment among others.

He also acknowledged efforts by the Khwai Development Trust, which had been assisting pupils with transport to cross the flooding bridge to school.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>