South Africa: Condolences for Veteran Journalist Karima Brown

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has paid tribute to veteran journalist and political analyst Karima Brown for her contribution to the South African media industry.

"Brown had an unwavering commitment to journalism and was never afraid to ask difficult questions and speak her mind. Her patriotism saw her pushing the boundaries of complacency and exposing wrong doing wherever she came across it," the Minister said.

Brown, who was also an anchor of eNCA's weekly show 'The Fix', passed away on Thursday from COVID-19 related complications.

She has held various editorial positions in both print and broadcast media over the years.

"Her journalistic instinct contributed significantly to the vibrant and diversified media in South Africa. Indeed, South Africa and the media industry is poorer without her," Ntshavheni said.

Brown was also an activist who in her early years contributed to the struggle for a free and democratic South Africa.

She played a critical role in the Cape Youth Congress (CAYCO) and the building of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO).

"Her fiery approach to the pursuit of truth and justice has left an indelible mark in South African journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family," said the Minister.

Government has conveyed its deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the media fraternity.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) also conveyed its condolences.

"Brown was a controversial media figure. Before taking up her job at eNCA as the anchor of the much talked about The Fix, Brown lodged a complaint accusing her former employers at Talk Radio 702 of censorship and editorial interference. This followed the station not renewing her contract," said SANEF.

The forum described Brown as a mentor to many young journalists.

"However, to many young upcoming journalists, Brown was a mentor. Many of them have taken to social media platforms thanking her for her role in the development of their careers. SANEF extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues," it said in a statement.

