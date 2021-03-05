South Africa: Karima Brown, Tiger of SA Journalism, Dies of Covid-19

eNCA/YouTube
Screenshot from a video of the funeral service of Karima Brown.
4 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Veteran journalist and political analyst Karima Brown has passed away aged 53. In a career that saw her occupy a number of top posts in SA media, Brown was never far from controversy. But neither did she fear it. In death, even her detractors pay tribute to one of the most forceful voices in South African media.

Karima Brown was always more than a journalist. Her outspokenness ensured that she became the story herself on multiple occasions in a tumultuous career. In more than one instance she seemed to pay the price of being a highly confident woman in a society which still mistrusts such figures. But Brown would never let criticism - from the public, media colleagues or government - silence her voice. She remained to the last indefatigable and impossible to ignore.

Born Karima Semaar in Cape Town in 1967, Brown by most accounts did not so much have a "political awakening" as she grew up with politics already flowing through her veins. Her father, Achmat Semaar, was a respected Mitchell's Plain community leader and ANC activist. Brown followed in his footsteps as a youth activist, becoming active in the Cape Youth Congress (Cayco) in the 1980s as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
South African Journalist Wins Court Case Against EFF
EFF Leading South African Information War with 'Army of Trolls'?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chaos As Nigeria's Zamfara Schoolgirls' Reunion Turns Bloody
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.