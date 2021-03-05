South Africa: Karima Brown, Tiger of SA Journalism, Dies of Covid-19

analysis

Veteran journalist and political analyst Karima Brown has passed away aged 53. In a career that saw her occupy a number of top posts in SA media, Brown was never far from controversy. But neither did she fear it. In death, even her detractors pay tribute to one of the most forceful voices in South African media.

Karima Brown was always more than a journalist. Her outspokenness ensured that she became the story herself on multiple occasions in a tumultuous career. In more than one instance she seemed to pay the price of being a highly confident woman in a society which still mistrusts such figures. But Brown would never let criticism - from the public, media colleagues or government - silence her voice. She remained to the last indefatigable and impossible to ignore.

Born Karima Semaar in Cape Town in 1967, Brown by most accounts did not so much have a "political awakening" as she grew up with politics already flowing through her veins. Her father, Achmat Semaar, was a respected Mitchell's Plain community leader and ANC activist. Brown followed in his footsteps as a youth activist, becoming active in the Cape Youth Congress (Cayco) in the 1980s as...