Liberia: Dillon Wasn't Targeted

Lofa County Senator and former Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), Stephen Zargo says the incident which took place between Senator Dillon and the security apparatus during the finals of the just - ended national county sports meet, was not a target against Dillon.

According to Zargo, his colleague Dillon wasn't targeted, but however says, there is a systemic problem within the security sector that needs to be addressed.

The Lofa Senator suggests that the Senate needs a specialized committee to probe the matter.

In addition, River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh says he doesn't think that it was a personal attack against the Montserrado County opposition Senator, noting that during the same finals, he too was attacked at the entrance but decided to let go.

Also speaking, Bong County Senator Dr. Henrique Togba says what happened to Senator Dillon could have been one of them.He notes that it could have been chaotic had it been a different senator, unlike the way Dillon controlled his temper and put the situation under control.

"We need to hear from the security so they can tell us the procedure of a VIP during games and what should happen," Sen. Togba adds.

For his part, Montserrado County Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Executive Saah H. Joseph says he will not support any member of the Executive to disrespect a member of the Senate.

Senator Joseph, a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) notes that he will stand by his colleagues in the Senate.

"I was at the gate when the security manhandled Representative Gray and for me to enter [the] field was very difficult," he says.

"We stand with Dillon on this matter but it is important that we hear from the other side. Though I didn't report mine, but it was a general issue that happened to everyone because of the tension," Sen. Joseph explains.

He also blames the Ministry of Youth and Sports for selling the game to Orange Liberia, noting that Orange Liberia sold tickets without taking into consideration the capacity of the field.

The President Pro -tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert T. Chie, constituted an ad hoc committee to probe the matter.

Members of the committee include Senators J. Gleh-bo Brown of Maryland, chairman; Conmany B. Wesseh, Zoe E. Pennue, Stephen Zargo and Emmanuel Nuquay, to report to plenary within two weeks.

It can be recalled that Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon officially complained to the Liberian Senate that his office as a Senator has been disrespected on several occasions and harassed by the Executive Protection Service (EPS) on state functions.