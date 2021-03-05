Liberia: Governor Tarlue Tours CBL Zwedru Facility

Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor, J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr. has asked CBL staff in the Zwedru office in Grand Gedeh County, to remain dedicated, transparent, and accountable, as part of the CBL leadership's reform agenda to restore public confidence in the banks and stabilize the economy.

The CBL Executive Governor made the statement when he met with the staff and toured the CBL Zwedru office during his recent visit to Grand Gedeh, February 22, 2021.

Tarlue briefed staff that the CBL leadership was working with a range of government and international partners to strengthen the CBL itself and improve its work to better serve the people of Liberia.

"If we all are committed to our duties, remain transparent and accountable in all that we do, we can once more win the confidence of depositors and stabilize the economy," Tarlue told CBL local staff in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

As part of the efforts to ensure that depositors get their money from the banks any time they need it, the CBL has submitted a proposal to the Legislature for authorization to print a new family of bank notes.

The new money will replace the current Liberian dollar banknotes and be adequate to meet the cash demand of depositors, avoiding the necessity to hoard cash in private vaults.

The head of the CBL Zwedru Office, Agnes Payne Wonie-wala briefed the CBL Executive Governor on the operations of the office and pledged their commitment to guarantee effective service delivery in the County.

Governor Tarlue also visited the Zwedru office of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and spoke with staff to understand the constraints of ensuring that cash remains available all the times.

He assured them that the CBL is working to support local commercial banks to address constraints of cash transfers to the counties and payments to customers.

The CBL last month broke grounds in Gbarnga, Bong County to build the first of three regional hubs in strategic locations of Liberia that will address the demand for cash to support the operations of commercial banks and mobile money agents across the country.

In a separate development, Executive Governor Tarlue has asked the leaders of Grand Gedeh to allot most of the county's development funds to support education.

He said it was not enough to list education as one of three key development priorities of the county, but that the county needed to mobilize finance to build its human resource capacity to tackle the region's development challenges.

In a keynote speech at the fourth commencement convocation of the Grand Gedeh Community College on Saturday, February 27, 2021, delivered on his behalf Governor Tarlue said rebuilding Liberia will require a trained work force, and asked graduates to pay attention to their education.

Executive Governor Tarlue awarded two scholarships to the dux and second place students of the Grand Gedeh Community College graduating class, to advance themselves at bachelor's degree level at any local university.

Earlier, Governor Tarlue visited Bishop Juwle, his Alma mater and Nimpson Garlor high schools where he interacted with the schools' debate and quizzing teams. He awarded scholarships to the dux and the second and third runners-up of the senior classes of both high schools.

Bishop Juwle is the 2019 champion of the National High school debate and third place runner up for the 2020 competition.

Nimpson Garlor is the 2019/2020 champion of the high school quizzing competition in the Southeast and 2020 second runner up in the national high school debate competition.