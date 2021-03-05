Liberia: NEC Wants Over Half Million for By-Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has presented an over half million United States dollars budget to the House of Representatives, seeking lawmakers' approval of resources it needs for the conduct of by - elections for two representative seats in Bomi and Grand Gedeh Counties, respectively.

Following submission of the budget by the NEC, the House of Representatives has authorized the Committees on Elections and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning to look into the budget for the conduct of the by-election of two counties and report to the full plenary in one week.

In the communication sent to plenary Thursday, 4 March, the NEC submitted a US$699,173.04 budget for the by - election in Grand Gedeh County District #1 and Bomi County District# 1.

According to NEC's communication to the House, the budget comprises US$ 359,162.27 for Electoral District # 1 in Grand Gedeh County and US$ 340,010.77 for District # 1, Bomi County.

The communication came in compliance with Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution in which the NEC is mandated to conduct by-election to fill the vacant seats no later than ninety days as of the date of the notification.

The NEC received official notification dated 18 February 2021 and 23 February 2021 from the House of Representatives, informing the commission of vacancies created by the election of Grand Gedeh Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue to the Liberian Senate, and Bomi Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. to the Liberian Senate following the 8 December 2020 polls.

The budget for two by - elections in Grand Gedeh and Bomi Counties is different from the budget NEC earlier submitted to the House on 15 February to fund the conduct of another by - election in Bong County following the election of sitting representative Prince Kemue Moye to the Liberian Senate.

"The Budget for the Bong County By - Election was submitted to your Honorable Office on 15 February 2021. A copy is herewith attached for ease of reference," the NEC says in a communication addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.